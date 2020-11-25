Picking up the substantial gauntlet thrown down by arch rival Disney which has ramped up original content production in the country, Netflix is on track to have increased its UK TV and film production budget by 50% by the end of 2020 to $1bn, £750 million.
Netflix started investing in UK original productions in 2015 with six projects including Emmy Award-winning The Crown. Since then Netflix has significantly ramped up the range of projects and partners it works with in the UK and in July 2019 the subscription video-on-demand leader announced that it was creating a dedicated production hub, featuring 14 sound stages, workshops and office space, at the world-famous Shepperton Studios.
Along with partners, Netflix has been using the facilities to produce new and existing TV series and feature films at the iconic Studios, and the first Netflix original production to film at Shepperton was be The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne, and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. “Shepperton has been synonymous with world class film for nearly a century and it’s an important production hub for the UK creative community today,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos at the launch of the new facility. “We’re incredibly proud to be part of that heritage. This investment will ensure that British creators and producers have first rate production facilities and a world stage for their work.”
And this work has been ramped up considerably according to a report in the Guardian newspaper, which revealed that despite the production shutdown and subsequent restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Netflix’s UK budget has been invested in making more than 50 TV shows and films in 2020. The report added that the UK has become firmly established as the most important international production hub for Netflix, and about a third of all the productions Netflix makes in Europe, for its 200 million-strong global subscriber base, are made in the UK. It was stated that Netflix had originally planned spending £400 million.
“The UK is an incredibly important market to Netflix and we are proud to be increasing our investment in the UK’s creative industries,” a Netflix spokesperson was quoted by The Guardian as saying. “The Crown, Sex Education and The Witcher are among the shows that have been made in the UK this year and will be watched by the world. These shows are a testament to the depth of talent that exists here.”
Along with partners, Netflix has been using the facilities to produce new and existing TV series and feature films at the iconic Studios, and the first Netflix original production to film at Shepperton was be The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne, and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. “Shepperton has been synonymous with world class film for nearly a century and it’s an important production hub for the UK creative community today,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos at the launch of the new facility. “We’re incredibly proud to be part of that heritage. This investment will ensure that British creators and producers have first rate production facilities and a world stage for their work.”
And this work has been ramped up considerably according to a report in the Guardian newspaper, which revealed that despite the production shutdown and subsequent restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Netflix’s UK budget has been invested in making more than 50 TV shows and films in 2020. The report added that the UK has become firmly established as the most important international production hub for Netflix, and about a third of all the productions Netflix makes in Europe, for its 200 million-strong global subscriber base, are made in the UK. It was stated that Netflix had originally planned spending £400 million.
“The UK is an incredibly important market to Netflix and we are proud to be increasing our investment in the UK’s creative industries,” a Netflix spokesperson was quoted by The Guardian as saying. “The Crown, Sex Education and The Witcher are among the shows that have been made in the UK this year and will be watched by the world. These shows are a testament to the depth of talent that exists here.”