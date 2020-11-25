As part of its stated mission to have a production facility to generate compelling stories and create content that can be watched via multiple platforms, ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has announced a co-development deal with production company Morena Films for dramedy TV series The Kellys.
Héctor Lozano (Merlí, Merlí. Sapere Aude) is the creator and showrunner of the production which follows a group of cleaners in a Spanish coastal hotel. The protagonists have different European and Latin American backgrounds, but all push through every day with effort and imagination, while getting thrilled with love in the hotel corridors and dreams to fulfil. Las Kellys tells a daily story in an optimistic tone, about working dignity, the small pleasures of life, hopes never lost, the ability to thrive and love.
“Those who clean, those who collect, those who order in hotels ... They are the Kellys,” Lozano observed. “Women who live against the clock from the moment they get up until they go to bed. The Kellys are there, you have never stopped to look at them, but their work is essential. These five-star women are not going on vacation. They order the world of others while theirs is disordered. They claim their rights together with a smile and, if necessary, with a bit of bad temper.”
“The Kellys is set to be a high-quality production with a great international potential, and Morena Films is the perfect partner for the project,” added Laura Abril, senior vice president VIS EMEA & Asia. “We are thrilled to have Héctor Lozano on board for this dramedy about strong women, which touches on universal themes such as personal and labour dignity and love amidst hardship.”
