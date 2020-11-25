 Smart home entertainment devices to almost double in growth | Media Analysis | Business
There will be almost 13.5 billion smart home devices in active use by 2025, compared with an expected 7.4 billion at year end 2020, according to a new report from Juniper Research.

SonyBraviaALexa 12NovSmart entertainment devices take the bulk of revenue attributable to smart home devices, as over $230 billion in 2025.

Voice assistant capabilities are an increasingly common way to control digital entertainment devices, from smart speakers to TVs and games consoles; linking them into the smart home ecosystem.

This voice assistant proliferation means that the smart home will become increasingly dependent on discrete purchases, rather than holistic smart home packages that were common in the early days of the market. Juniper predicts that some 94% of devices in use will be from individual purchases, with fewer than 50 million households globally having a smart home subscription in 2025.

