Hot on the heels of adding content from AMC+ to its offer, The Roku Channel has launched three digital linear channels - Retrocrush, Midnight Pulp and Cocoro - from independent digital media and entertainment company Digital Media Rights (DMR).
RetroCrush offers classic Japanese anime, Cocoro provides premium content for families on the go and Midnight Pulp is said to focus on “streaming all things strange. “Roku’s audience will have even more compelling content to consider for its viewing pleasure,” remarked DMR director, digital distribution and content strategy John Stack, who engineered the Roku deal, “The DMR team is excited to be working with Roku, the #1 TV streaming platform in the US by hours streamed, to launch our three channels on The Roku Channel.”
Among the content items available at launch will be RetroCrush’s The Princess And The Pilot showing an airman, despite being advised not to, bond with a princess when he is tasked with escorting the royal subject overseas and across enemy territory to reunite her with her future husband. Fuse: Memoirs of the Hunter Girl is set in Edo-period Japan as a girl moves from the countryside to the big city to help her brother hunt fuse − human-dog hybrids rumoured to kill people and feed on their souls − for a huge bounty.
From Midnight Pulp there will be Ip Man: The Series a television series inspired by the hit films while Overheard Trilogy is an acclaimed trilogy of thrillers from the creators of the Infernal Affairs series. Cocoro’s offer includes Pororo Cyberspace Adventure, a video game adventure where a little penguin must tap into his abilities to save a princess.
