Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service Starzplay is to create end-to-end OTT infrastructure in a new multi-year project from Lionsgate Play India.
The new deal follows another successful partnership between Starzplay and Lionsgate Play, forged a year ago where Starzplay used its in-house technology to provide its managed service, encompassing the Starzplay Connect Platform, to drive the launch of Lionsgate Play in India. The platform primarily offered back-end tech solutions to support the Lionsgate Play launch. Since then, Lionsgate Play claims to have gained exponential growth in subscriber volume.
As part of the new project, Starzplay will deliver the entire infrastructure, both back-end and front-end, including an advanced intuitive content management systems (CMS), billing solutions, customer service and Marketing Technology (MarTech) provisioning, video player, search and recommendation engine and the complete tech stack.
The new contract also builds on the infrastructure and support provided by Starzplay, underlining its position as a tech provider of choice to launch and operate highly scalable SVOD platforms.
Starzplay says that its continued partnership with Lionsgate India cements the company’s reputation in efficiently building front-end and back-end solutions as well as telco integration and direct-to-customer app development. The partnership could potentially expand to other markets in line with Lionsgate Play’s expansion strategy.
Starzplay’s current solution for the Indian market has integrated three of the biggest telcos in India - Vodafone, Jio and Airtel - along with various local modes of payment (MoPs). The platform currently offers B2B2C solutions and as part of the renewed partnership Starzplay will be providing B2B2C as well as B2C solutions to Lionsgate India for their current as well as future projects.
“We are delighted to take our relationship with Lionsgate a notch further and this is a testament of our cutting edge and robust in-house tech infrastructure,” said Starzplay chief commercial officer Danny Bates. “We are proud to support Lionsgate India once again as we continue to offer our tech solutions. OTT streaming industry is growing rapidly across the globe and the current climate has further accelerated this momentum. As MENA region’s leading SVOD player, we focus on supporting our partners and new enterprises with our competitive services and advanced technology that help push the boundaries of online video entertainment.”
Lionsgate Play executive vice president Amit Dhanuka added: “After collaborating closely to launch and grow our OTT business in India for the last one year, it is exciting to now partner with Starzplay as we expand our service throughout Asia. Starzplay’s experience of running their OTT platform in MENA means that they understand the challenges of launching and growing businesses in competitive markets and this makes them a great partner for us.”
