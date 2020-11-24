The largest broadband providers in the US, representing 96% of the market, acquired 1.5 million additional broadband internet subscribers in Q3 2020, compared with 615,000 in Q3 2019, hitting an 11-year quarterly high.

That’s according to a report by Leichtman Research Group, which found that these top providers now account for some 104.9 million subscribers in the US, with top cable companies having 72 million broadband subscribers, and top cable phone companies having 32.9 million subscribers.

It also found that overall broadband additions in Q3 2020 were about 915,000 more than in Q3 2019, the most in any quarter since Q1 2009. The top cable companies added about 1,320,000 subscribers in Q3 2020 – compared with a net gain of some 830,000 subscribers in Q3 2019.

Cable broadband had over one million net adds for the third consecutive quarter – the first time since Q3 2006-Q1 2007.

Meanwhile, Comcast’s 633,000 net adds in Q3 2020 were more than in any quarter in the past 15 years, and the top cable companies added some 210,000 subscribers in Q3 2020 – compared with a net loss of about 220,000 in Q3 2019

Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, commented: “With the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic, there were more quarterly net broadband additions in Q3 2020 than in any quarter in over 11 years.

“Over the past year, there were about 4,550,000 net broadband adds, compared to about 2,550,000 net broadband adds over the prior year. This marks the most broadband net adds in a year since Q3 2008-Q3 2009.”