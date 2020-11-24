In a move that the global video experience company says will enable the media services company to launch profitable OTT businesses at ‘lightspeed’, 24i has announces a new partnership with Verizon Media.
Explain the reason for the partnership, 24i noted that in addition to streaming being already a big business that was growing fast – noting Digital TV Research estimates that streaming to be a $167 billion market by 2025, more than double 2019 revenues – it was growing in complexity as it was growing in importance. This meant a requirement to support more devices and platforms than ever before.
The Verizon Media Platform for OTT and streaming services will now make use of 24i’s Smart OTT and Backstage solutions. By using the cross-screen development framework and modular architecture in the Smart OTT solution, 24i says that Verizon customers can now deliver consistent user experience across all devices; the flexibility to expand and customise functionality; integrate with the Verizon Media Platform as well as with other members of the Verizon Media extensions programme, such as Cleeng, which handles authentication, user management and entitlements.
24i said that it had recognised that such growth in complexity would become an issue, and aimed to follow a ‘build once, deploy everywhere’ philosophy to remove this complexity. It said that the Backstage content management system now achieves this through enabling publishers to create apps for all additional target devices without writing a single line of code. Backstage is also designed to eliminate the need for device-specific engineers, reducing the time to launch on new platforms and devices, a significant OPEX benefit.
Commenting on the partnership, 24i product marketing and partnership executive Kjeld Beijer said: “We’re very pleased that our Backstage and Smart OTT solutions have been selected by Verizon Media to provide critical functionality in its OTT and streaming platform. We are also looking forward to discussing very soon how the first Verizon Media Platform customers are using our solutions to win in the face of increased complexity and today’s hyper-competitive streaming market. Together, Verizon Media and 24i enable consumers to access exciting OTT apps and services to meet their passion for OTT entertainment. And, we do it whatever device they’re using and wherever they happen to be.”
The Verizon Media Platform for OTT and streaming services will now make use of 24i’s Smart OTT and Backstage solutions. By using the cross-screen development framework and modular architecture in the Smart OTT solution, 24i says that Verizon customers can now deliver consistent user experience across all devices; the flexibility to expand and customise functionality; integrate with the Verizon Media Platform as well as with other members of the Verizon Media extensions programme, such as Cleeng, which handles authentication, user management and entitlements.
24i said that it had recognised that such growth in complexity would become an issue, and aimed to follow a ‘build once, deploy everywhere’ philosophy to remove this complexity. It said that the Backstage content management system now achieves this through enabling publishers to create apps for all additional target devices without writing a single line of code. Backstage is also designed to eliminate the need for device-specific engineers, reducing the time to launch on new platforms and devices, a significant OPEX benefit.
Commenting on the partnership, 24i product marketing and partnership executive Kjeld Beijer said: “We’re very pleased that our Backstage and Smart OTT solutions have been selected by Verizon Media to provide critical functionality in its OTT and streaming platform. We are also looking forward to discussing very soon how the first Verizon Media Platform customers are using our solutions to win in the face of increased complexity and today’s hyper-competitive streaming market. Together, Verizon Media and 24i enable consumers to access exciting OTT apps and services to meet their passion for OTT entertainment. And, we do it whatever device they’re using and wherever they happen to be.”