Flame Distribution has closed a raft of sales for a selection of its biography, wildlife, travel and health documentaries with what it calls ‘key’ international broadcasters.
Established in 2011 and headquartered in Sydney, with offices in London and New York, Flame Distribution specialises in high-end factual entertainment and documentary programming across a range of genres such as history, science, crime, environment, sport, food/travel, adventure, wildlife, lifestyle and kids/educational.
The premium factual distributor says that it works closely with approximately 200 different producers from around the world and that it is ‘very mindful’ when it comes to selecting programming that is thought-provoking as well as entertaining. “We are delighted to see these titles extend into these new territories,” said content sales and acquisitions director, Fiona Gilroy communing on the sales to the broadcasters who are based in Asia, Europe and Africa.
At the head of the slate is Greta Thunberg: The Voice of the Future (1 x 57’) which tells the story of how the Swedish teenager went on to inspire a global movement to fight for climate change. It has been picked-up by National Geographic Channel for Poland, Romania and Latin America, as well as Emirates Cable TV UAE.
A package deal has also been struck with TV Polsat in Poland who acquired titles such as Britney Spears: Breaking Point (1 x 60’), Lady Gaga Encore (1 x 54’), and Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth (1 x 60’). BBC Studios has snapped-up Work on the Wild Side (20 x 60’ produced by Waddell Media) for their African channel BBC Earth, which follows vets, veterinary nurses and long term volunteers who have moved to South Africa to rescue, rehabilitate and help save the lives of some animals (pictured). Viasat has also licensed the title for their Baltic, CEE, Scandinavia, Russia and CIS feeds.
YLE (Finland) has licensed two productions from New Zealand producers – Unbreakable (7 x 44’ produced by Storymaker Ltd) which follows a group of remarkable individuals with disabilities as they pursue their life goals, and Brave New Wilderness: Kakapo (1 x 52’ produced by Making Movies and Scott Mouat), which follows the success story behind rescuing two species from extinction – the world’s rarest parrot (the Kakapo) and a giant mountain swamp-hen (the Takahe).
Finally with travel, HRT in Croatia and Travel & Adventure TV in Russia have both taken the travel documentary series Passion Italy (6 x 30’) which celebrates all the things Italy is known for such as art, architecture, performance, food and culture, introducing viewers to local artisans and undiscovered places off the beaten path.
