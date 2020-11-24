 InterDigital joins AIMM Project for 5G performance improvement | Mobile | News | Rapid TV News
Mobile and video technology research and development company InterDigital has announced its participation in AIMM, a research consortium dedicated to AI-Enabled Massive MIMO (AIMM) and pursuing meaningful performance improvements and eventual ubiquity of 5G.

5G 12 june 2018 1As AIMM project co-ordinator, InterDigital is organising a team of researchers from across industry and academia to explore new AI algorithms and uses of massive MIMO configurations to enhance 5G and beyond. Current members include British Telecom, Vilicom, University of Bristol, Loughborough University, ThinkRF, Nokia Bell Labs Stuttgart, Universität Stuttgart, and IMST GmbH.

Alain Mourad, Director of Engineering R&D at InterDigital, said: “The AIMM consortium is driving meaningful improvements in 5G, and InterDigital is honoured to work alongside such esteemed partners to develop and leverage our industry’s most cutting-edge solutions to enhance the potential of a highly anticipated 5G.

"Our tireless work on comprehensive AI algorithms, coupled with the collaborative effort to enhance the RAN through massive MIMO, brings us a step closer to achieving the ubiquitous 5G we seek.”

  

