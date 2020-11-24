MultiChoice Group has selected Metrological to bring premium OTT services, international apps and localised content to its subscribers across Africa on its new Explora Ultra set-top box as well as its new Streama OTT platform.

MultiChoice is using the Metrological Application Platform to package its content with apps and premium OTT services from the Metrological App Library. The cloud-based Application Platform provides a unified environment and back-office product suite for onboarding, monetising and optimising the lifecycle of web and native apps across its different TV platforms and set-top boxes.

The Application Platform is used for onboarding premium OTT services and gives MultiChoice access to APIs to support various features. The open Lightning Software Development Kit (SDK) enables quick app development for content service providers, app developers and MultiChoice.

Gerdus van Eeden, group CTO, MultiChoice Group, said: “MultiChoice places significant emphasis on providing both original African productions as well as international premium content to ensure our viewers receive an unparalleled diversity of content. Metrological is able to provide a truly integrated and unified app experience. That gives us the flexibility to adjust the content easily, while maintaining a single viewing experience and keeping our DStv and Explora TV viewers satisfied.”

Added Jeroen Ghijsen, CEO at Metrological: “In order to quickly anticipate the changing content needs of their TV subscribers, operators search for ways to reduce the time to market whilet decreasing the total costs of operations for onboarding and managing OTT content. We are pleased to have the opportunity to provide MultiChoice with the Metrological Application Platform, which gives MultiChoice the flexibility to respond in real-time on personalised and ever-changing content appetites.”