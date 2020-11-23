The commercial arm of German broadcaster ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, has secured worldwide distribution rights for the Australian documentary Bushfire Animal Rescue.
Produced by WildBear Entertainment, Australia’s leading producer of factual content, and brokered by Wild Thring Media, in association with Thirteen Productions for WNET and PBS, ZDF/ARTE and ZDF Enterprises, the 1x50’ programme chronicles the battle to save Australia’s wildlife from history’s worst fires.
Australia’s devastating bushfires have seen wildlife survivors begin their long journeys to recovery. Bushfire Animal Rescue follows iconic species like koalas, kangaroos, wombats and endangered parrots through rescue, rehabilitation and release. Remarkable tales of human compassion and dedication are also revealed along the way, and the challenge of safeguarding wildlife in a hotter future comes to the fore. The scale of this environmental catastrophe has demanded new thinking from experts. Across Australia, the documentary sees human ingenuity applied to protecting fragile wildlife populations, both now, and into our hotter future.
“Viewers will be both moved and inspired by this documentary that gives you insight, not only to the aftermath of a disastrous fire, but also to what can be done in the future,” said Ralf Rueckauer, vice-president ZDFE.unscripted.
