As the premium streaming bundle expands US distribution to millions of users on the platform, content giant AMC Networks is to make its AMC+ premium streaming bundle is now available on The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform.
AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that includes popular and critically acclaimed original programming from across AMC Networks’ entertainment networks and a number of the company’s targeted streaming services: Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. Current featured programming includes series from The Walking Dead Universe (pictured), Gangs of London, Riviera and Soulmates. AMC+ also includes access to thousands of hours of new and library content, commercial-free, including all seven seasons of the iconic series Mad Men.
Offering manifest reason for the launch, AMC noted that the Roku Channel reached US households with an estimated 54 million people in Q3 2020. The Roku launch follows recent launches on Prime Video Channels, Apple TV channels, Comcast and Dish/Sling TV.
“We are pleased to be working with Roku to significantly expand access to AMC+ across the millions of engaged users on The Roku Channel,” noted Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks. “As we continue to make AMC+ available to our fans on more platforms, from Comcast and DISH/Sling TV to Amazon, Apple, and now, Roku, we are seeing significant demand for our distinctive offering that combines our acclaimed original programming from across our linear networks, including live feeds of our entertainment networks, with our popular targeted SVOD services. We’ve always had a great partnership with Roku and are excited to expand our relationship to include AMC+.”
“Roku is the [leading] TV streaming platform in the US and our goal is to get our users to the entertainment they want,” said Randy Ahn, director, The Roku Channel premium subscriptions, Roku. “AMC+ is a great addition to our Premium Subscription line-up, offering our customers access to the latest episodes of high-quality programming in both VOD and linear channels. We’re very excited to partner with AMC Networks to bring their popular and award-winning entertainment to The Roku Channel and help our users get to the content they want.”
