Continuing its strategy of expanding its reach on a global basis, millennial-focused channel provider and content producer Insight TV has secured its first distribution deal in Australia with the launch of four of its digital channels on Samsung TV Plus.
In addition offering the flagship lifestyle channel Insight TV, Samsung TV Plus is also featuring the producer’s suite of digital channels, including action-focused channel in InTrouble, science/technology/knowledge channel InWonder and the new nature and wildlife channel InWild, a co-venture with UK production house Off the Fence.
Effective immediately, Insight TV, InTrouble, InWonder and InWild are available to consumers in Australia with Samsung smart TV purchased from 2018 onward. In December 2020, 2017 models will also have access to the channels.
“It’s been wonderful being a part of Samsung TV Plus’ global juggernaut over the past couple of years…As it has expanded the content offerings on their platforms around the world, we have been working hand in hand with them to include our high-quality services in the US, Europe and now in Australia,” commented Arun Marljaars, vice president, content and channels, Insight TV. “We couldn’t ask for a better introduction to Australian viewers. We look forward to continuing our global partnership with Samsung TV Plus.”
In September 2019, Insight TV launched on Samsung TV Plus in the UK with two new channels.
