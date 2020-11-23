Despite, or probably more precisely because of the Covid-19 pandemic, steaming entertainment services have prospered with the rising tide floating boats across the world and the concept of being free from border constraints has says Korean premium content providernStudio Dragon allowed its dramas to continue to grow.
Noting that the majority of the more well-known K-dramas tend to be sweet romances, the studio says that this year has seen global audiences consuming dramas of other genres as well. Studio Dragon observed that drama Stranger 2 for example, has not only managed to garner a loyal fan base in Korea but a global one as well despite the fact that the show is focused on Korea’s financial and political circles.
In addition, it said that K-drama Crash Landing on You began to find its global audience in early 2020. The drama was soon followed by popular dramas of other genres such as Hi Bye, Mama!, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Record of Youth and Start-Up.
Looking as to how to explain its international success in 2020, Studio Dragon suggested that the secret could well have been in linking relevance and entertainment in dramas. “When the studio chooses projects, the most important question [it asks is] ‘do we want to be a part of this’,” said Studio Dragon CP Yoo Sang-won. “Whatever the direction of the project, or whether we’re looking at an original work or a script, the project must be interesting and fun. There also needs to be a reason why the drama should be made at that specific time.”
The company added that as 2020 came to a conclusion, it could see K-dramas becoming among the most popular TV series from around the world with programmes Start-Up and Record of Youth being ranked 8th and 14th respectively.
