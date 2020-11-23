Live video over IP and software-defined video platform provider Zixi is using AWS Wavelength on the Verizon 5G Edge to produce and deliver UHD media workflows and 5G-enabled production at scale.

It is working with a “major global broadcaster” to test live and live linear 4K and 8K broadcast media workflows for 5G distribution. Other Zixi customers are experimenting with consumer-facing immersive experiences delivered via AWS Wavelength Zones at the edge of Verizon’s 5G network.

Zixi recently announced an alliance with Google Cloud that enables the delivery of end-to-end broadcast quality live video solutions over IP using the Google Cloud infrastructure for media, telecommunications and entertainment verticals.

Gordon Brooks, executive chairman and CEO at Zixi, said: “Today the business of live events is cumbersome, infrastructure-intensive and high cost. What we’re doing with Verizon 5G and AWS Wavelength Zones is streamlining that process. We’re changing the economics; we’re changing how you go about doing it and how you go about experiencing it.”

Added Eric Bolten, VP of business development for Zixi: “With AWS and Verizon we’ve had a lot of success in showing how the workflows could be configured to take advantage of the robust, low-latency aspects of 5G. But you first need access to it and that’s where the Verizon 5G network and AWS Wavelength cloud computing at the edge come in. Wavelength allows us to move video processing to the edge and to deliver additional performance at every part of the content delivery chain,”

Zixi’s Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) leverages ultra-low latency access to AWS compute and storage services enabled by AWS Wavelength at the Verizon 5G Edge to process huge amounts of UHD video and compress it for delivery to mobile devices. Zixi has also designed the SDVP to take advantage of Wavelength’s ability to support a wide variety of remote and distributed production scenarios. The combination of the SDVP and AWS Wavelength allow customers to increase production workflow efficiency. They in turn can innovate faster and offer new services, as well as a higher quality of experience to their subscribers for an increasingly wide range of 5G capable devices.

“In order to scale, to go from hundreds of streams to tens of thousands of streams and clients, you need the ability to have views across the organisation, between organisations, and easily manage both,” said Bolten. “5G better optimises overhead, so you can maximise traffic spectrum and reduce latency. Now with Wavelength available at the 5G network edge, this combined mobile edge compute (MEC) solution foretells the future of mobile broadcast workflows.”