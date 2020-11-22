Earlier in November 2020, CityFibre awarded £1.5 billion in construction contracts for full fibre rollouts across 27 towns and cities, addressing up to three million premises. Zen will be the latest consumer internet service provider to join its networks.

Zen’s new service will be among the fastest home broadband services in the UK, providing customers with 1Gbps of bandwidth when both downloading and uploading. The first locations to receive Zen’s 1Gbps services will be Newcastle upon Tyne and Worthing, where the first customers are expected to go live in January. Ipswich and Leicester will be launched later in 2021 with further locations to be announced in due course. Alongside the delivery of home broadband services, CityFibre and Zen will work together to develop an extensive wholesale business service across CityFibre’s national network footprint.

Zen CEO Paul Stobart said: “Full fibre is set to be the backbone of the UK’s connectivity for years to come, so we’re excited to be able to offer a market-leading gigabit speed service to tens of thousands of new broadband customers over CityFibre’s network. We will also be offering this service through our network of 700 channel partners many of whom are operating in these cities, so they too can make the most of FTTP and the move to ultrafast.

“More urgently, UK consumers need a service provider they can trust that offers a reliable and customer-first approach, and we’ve been delivering that for two and a half decades now, introducing industry-first initiatives such as our lifetime price guarantee. We’re eager to show what we can do for customers in these initial cities in a world where households are more dependent than ever before on broadband that connects them to the outside world – including school, work, family and friends. We look forward to further expansion as the partnership develops.”

CityFibre CEO Greg Mesch said: “We are delighted to welcome Zen onto our networks, and to support their exciting Gigabit-speed home broadband service. Their strong reputation and award-winning services make them a perfect partner and we look forward to helping even more homes and businesses to take advantage of the huge benefits that full fibre has to offer.



“With build or mobilisation already underway across 67 towns and cities, and plans to reach up to 8 million premises, CityFibre is fast creating a nationwide world-class wholesale full fibre platform for our current and future customers. In doing so, we are also playing our part in providing the UK with the digital infrastructure needed to support its economic recovery and long-term success.”