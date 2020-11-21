Digital media measurement, data and analytics software provider DoubleVerify (DV) has unveiled Video Complete, a new solution said to offer holistic campaign quality measurement and maximum brand protection across all video environments.
DV describes the solution as an industry-first that measures video quality and enhances brand protection across all screens including connected TV (CTV), mobile and desktop. It adds that it can reduce non-compliant video inventory by an average of 40%.
Explaining the reasons for the launch, DV said that with the rise of CTV, advertisers are seeking an ad-measurement tool that also protects their brand across all screens, including mobile and desktop devices. It added that the lack of standardisation and transparency across CTV devices means that brand safety is more at risk when advertising on such platforms - video is just another obstacle to this. Furthermore, DV believes that there are inventory control gaps in digital video content and advertisers are seeing increased non-compliant impressions across CTV, mobile and desktop platforms.
The Video Complete solution offers three layers of protection: pre-bid avoidance, post-bid blocking and Video Filtering, a new DV offer that lets advertisers reduce quality infractions and associated wasted investment across all video environments and devices — even where blocking is not supported. Video Filtering is estimated to reduce the delivery of non-compliant inventory by 40% on average.
In a recent test of Video Complete, NortonLifeLock, a provider of cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide, saw a 96% reduction in non-compliant impressions on a number of campaigns, across CTV, mobile and desktop. “Given the gaps in post-bid blocking coverage for video advertising, we wanted to put in place proper protection measures across our digital video campaigns and CTV,” said Saquib Pasha, senior director, digital customer acquisition at NortonLifeLock. “By leveraging DV’s Video Complete solution, we were able to substantially reduce non-compliant traffic, helping to improve the quality and performance of our video campaigns.”
DV’s Video Complete works on all video ad traffic tagged with the DV Video OmniTag, with no custom integrations or re-tagging required. “Advertiser interest and investment in video is expanding rapidly,” added Jack Smith, chief product officer at DoubleVerify. “With increased demand, our delivery of effective solutions that power media quality and performance are critical. Video Complete delivers on this requirement across all video environments and channels.”
