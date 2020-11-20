Global content producer and distributor Keshet International (KI) has completed numerous deals for UK-produced factual, documentary and entertainment series by Hello Halo Productions, Rumpus Media and Crackit Productions with broadcasters across Europe, Asia and Australia.







“Even though we and our clients are still unable to travel, our shows definitely are – all over the world,” said KI COO and president of distribution Keren Shahar commenting on the deals. “With many of our most popular titles being re-ordered by broadcasters in the UK, our slate of escapist content with take-out continues to grow – great news for buyers who are looking for high quality factual and entertainment tape.”



Leading the slate is a deal for Hello Halo’s adventurous archaeological series River Hunters (S1 8x60’, S2 6x60’ - pictured) - originally commissioned by The History Channel (UK) - to A&E Networks in Germany for its History channel and Foxtel in Australia, with Bomanbridge Media closing sales. It has also been sold to The Outdoor Channel across Asia and also Thailand’s public broadcaster TPBS.



Bomanbridge Media has also sold Pi Productions’ Secrets of the Factories (4x60’) and Rumpus Media’s Weekend Breaks with Gregg Wallace (S1 5x60’) to National Geographic across Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Produced for Channel 5 (UK), this travelogue with presenter and foodie Wallace has also been picked up by RTL in the Netherlands; and SBS Food in Australia, as part of a wider deal with SBS that also includes Secrets of the Factories; alongside Crackit Productions’ food manufacturing journey with John Prescott, Made In Britain (6x60’); The Good Girls’ Guide to Kinky Sex (6x60’); and The Lesbian Guide to Straight Sex (4x60’) for SBS Viceland.



The package also comprises Flicker Productions’ Dom Does America (10x60’) for BBC One sold to YLE in Finland; while in Sweden, SVT has acquired Top Hat Productions’ Exposed: The Church’s Dark Secret (2x60’), a revelatory two-part documentary for BBC Two that exposes sexual abuse and cover-ups within the Church of England. In Sweden, TV4 has picked up both series of Rumpus Media’s and Motion Content Group’s Around the World By Train (S1 6x60’, S2 6x60’) with Sir Tony Robinson; Keshet Productions’ relationship reality show Singletown (15x60’); and the first two series of Crackit Productions’ Casualty 24/7 (S1 4x60’, S2 12x60’).



Sky in New Zealand has acquired the latest series of Casualty 24/7 (S3 20x60’) in a deal that includes the third series of Crackit Productions’ Trucking Hell (S3 20x60’); with Foxtel in Australia picking up the first two series of this reality show about haulage recovery (S1 20x60’, S2 20x 60’).