The solution has new features that provide sub-second latency for time-sensitive video applications that enable live interaction with viewers.

The majority of online video viewers (64%) say they would be more likely to stream an event if the event isn’t delayed from the broadcast according to Limelight’s recent consumer research report, The State of Online Video 2020. Realtime Streaming is part of the widest range of low latency online streaming solutions in the industry that solve this challenge. It provides the ability for new online video business models and changes how audiences experience live events by giving video publishers the tools to incorporate data as part of the online viewing experience.

In addition, Realtime Streaming mobile and HTML SDKs provide easy integration of interactive live applications with Limelight’s global private network, delivering global audience reach and scale to support the largest live online events. Realtime Streaming also includes integrated content security and access control to protect video assets.

The combination of sub-second latency and viewer interactivity allow live video applications in areas such as live sports (in-event betting), live auctions (remote bidding) and online gaming (online casinos).

Nigel Burmeister, vice president at Limelight Networks, said: “As online video has quickly grown in popularity, performance expectations have increased and new technologies, such as Limelight Realtime Streaming, enable innovative new ways to engage audiences. Now live events are truly live with the lowest possible latency, and it’s possible to create interactive experiences that were never before possible.”