The influence of popular shows on the cultural zeitgeist continues to drive interest in other areas.

Analyst firm App Annie has revealed that the popularity of Netflix drama The Queen’s Gambit, which tells the story of chess prodigy Beth Harmon, has driven demand for chess apps.

The Chess app by Chess.com has shot up the iPhone downloads charts, ranking No2 and No3 among Strategy Games in the UK and US, respectively on 16 November. Among all Games on the same day, Chess ranked No36 in the UK, up 162 ranks, and No62 in the US, up 256 from the day before the release of The Queen’s Gambit.