With consumers stuck at home due to continuing Covid lockdowns, they’re continuing to turn to streaming apps to stay entertained and pass the time, according to the latest figures from analyst firm App Annie.

Colder weather and autumn premieres have boosted usage too, with a 15% year-on-year increase in time spent using streaming apps in Q3 2020.Schitt’s Creek and The Crown on Netflix, The Bachelorette and Grey’s Anatomy on ABC, and Saved by the Bell on Peacock TV have helped drive growth in the category.

App Annie says it expects to see consumers continuing to download new video streaming apps as they expand their streaming repertoire amid a fragmented streaming market. In 2021, the average number of video streaming apps installed per device is expected to approach 10 in the US.

Downloads of Disney+ in the US jumped 55% during the weekend of 30 October amid the release of Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Halloween also contributed to this spike in demand, as Americans likely turned to familiar classics, such as Hocus Pocus. Similarly, Prime Video also saw a huge surge in downloads in October with the launch of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. The app saw 845,000 downloads worldwide on 25 October – the most downloads seen for the app in a single day – and 2.2 million from 22 to 25 October.

As the variety of streaming service options grows, along with consumers’ appetite in using mobile for entertainment, growth in sessions in entertainment apps continues to rise. App Annie says it expects to see more consumers turn to mobile for entertainment than ever before. In fact, video streaming on mobile is poised to have its biggest year yet in 2021, topping 1 trillion hours on Android phones alone.