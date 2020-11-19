 Insight TV finds Pluto orbit in the UK and Germany | VOD | News | Rapid TV News
Furthering its reach into the advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) sector, content producer of story-driven adventure lifestyle content for millennials, Insight TV, the, has launched three of its digital services on Pluto TV in the UK and Germany.
The deal will see Lifestyle channel Insight TV, action-focused channel InTrouble and science/technology/knowledge channel InWonder become available on Pluto TV in the two territories. Key titles channels include competition series Ultimate Goal (Insight TV), investigation series Epic Exploring (InWonder) and action-filled Inside Masters of Dirt (InTrouble).

The channels are the latest additions to Pluto TV’s  offering of more than 100 live linear channels in the UK, as well as more than 75 in its German-speaking markets and an extensive on demand library in both regions.

“As Pluto TV expands across Europe, Insight TV is proud to be among the brands available to its growing number of registered users,” commented Rasit Kutlubay, director of distribution and business development, Insight TV. “Our deal with Pluto TV is an example of the flexibility we have when working with global platforms. Whether its linear or digital channels, or a branded on-demand experience, Insight TV has the ability to deliver a language localised, high-quality, engaging viewer experience.”

