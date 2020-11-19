Nokia, Elisa and Qualcomm Technologies are claimimg to have achieved the fastest 5G speeds on a commercial network in Finland by delivering 8Gbps for the first time serving two 5G mmWave devices connected simultaneously.

The landmark connectvity , which was demonstrated at Elisa’s flagship store in Helsinki, will support a range of new low-latency, high-bandwidth services, such as high-speed video downloads, mission-critical or virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications. The service is expected to be implemented in 2021.

The speed was achieved by using Nokia’s 5G mmWave technology and Qualcomm’s 5G smartphone form factor test devices over Elisa’s commercial 5G network.

The high speed enables more high-bandwidth and latency-sensitive enterprise services, such as remotely controlled devices for industrial needs or mission-critical applications. The solution will also offer VR/AR services to audiences in large stadium concerts, downloading 4K video content or triple-A games in seconds, as well as enabling enhanced capacity fixed wireless access connectivity as a fibre broadband alternative.

The base station used two Nokia AirScale radios, each using 800MHz of commercial millimetre wave 5G spectrum at 26 GHz. These provided connectivity to two 5G smartphone form factor test devices powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System featuring second-generation Qualcomm QTM525 mmWave antenna modules, with each device reaching 4Gbps peak speeds from the base station.

Sami Komulainen, executive vice-president, production at Elisa, said: “This is an important development and another step in our efforts to bring the fastest speeds and best 5G experiences to our customers. Elisa was the first in Finland and among the first in the world to deploy 5G. Reaching 8Gbps is a natural step in our 5G development and we want to explore the possibilities 5G offers and push the technology further to benefit our customers.”