After hitting great heights in the first year of its operation with nearly 74 million customers, the next step in the global rollout of the Disney+ direct-to-consumer service has taken place in the key markets of Latin America.
In Mexico, Televisa has integrated Disney+ within its izzi pay-TV platform and in Argentina it will be available within Telecom Argentina’s Flow service.
The Mexican implementation is the product of a collaboration between izzi, Disney and digital TV integrated software solutions provider Mirada. Customers of izzi’s recently launched izzitv smart service can now access Disney+ directly through izzi’s TV platform and access a catalogue which includes all Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and original Disney+ content most notbly Star Wars drama The Mandalorian. Direct access to Disney+ is available through izzi’s home screen on Android TV-based set-top boxes and other devices such as iOS/Android smartphones and tablets or laptops.
Adding Disney+ to izzi’s pay-TV service is based on Mirada’s Iris platform using the Android TV Operator Tier platform. Mirada’s Iris allows izzi’s subscribers to enjoy a unified multi-platform viewing experience by integrating izzi’s platform with leading SVOD services such as Netflix, HBO, Fox and blim TV in addition to Disney+. This brings a total of over 30 content providers making up izzi’s aggregated content catalogue.
“With the successful integration of Disney+ into Televisa’s izzi pay-TV platform, we are delighted to welcome yet another streaming giant to [the] Iris multiscreen product,” remarked Mirada CEO, José Luis Vázquez. “The flexibility and the speed with which we are able to deliver integrations of this kind demonstrates the future-proof nature of Mirada’s offering. At a time when aggregation experience is becoming ever more important, we continue to work with our valued clients to deliver deeply integrated, highly innovative solutions.”
In Argentina, Telecom Argentina’s Flow and Personal customers can access up to three months of Disney + free on the device of their choice (smartphone, smart TV, tablet or computer) and then include it within their bundles for 385 final pesos per month.
