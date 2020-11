In Mexico, Televisa has integrated Disney+ within its izzi pay-TV platform and in Argentina it will be available within Telecom Argentina’s Flow service.The Mexican implementation is the product of a collaboration between izzi, Disney and digital TV integrated software solutions provider Mirada. Customers of izzi’s recently launched izzitv smart service can now access Disney+ directly through izzi’s TV platform and access a catalogue which includes all Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and original Disney+ content most notbly Star Wars drama The Mandalorian. Direct access to Disney+ is available through izzi’s home screen on Android TV-based set-top boxes and other devices such as iOS/Android smartphones and tablets or laptops.Adding Disney+ to izzi’s pay-TV service is based on Mirada’s Iris platform using the Android TV Operator Tier platform. Mirada’s Iris allows izzi’s subscribers to enjoy a unified multi-platform viewing experience by integrating izzi’s platform with leading SVOD services such as Netflix, HBO, Fox and blim TV in addition to Disney+. This brings a total of over 30 content providers making up izzi’s aggregated content catalogue.“With the successful integration of Disney+ into Televisa’s izzi pay-TV platform , we are delighted to welcome yet another streaming giant to [the] Iris multiscreen product,” remarked Mirada CEO, José Luis Vázquez. “The flexibility and the speed with which we are able to deliver integrations of this kind demonstrates the future-proof nature of Mirada’s offering. At a time when aggregation experience is becoming ever more important, we continue to work with our valued clients to deliver deeply integrated, highly innovative solutions.”In Argentina, Telecom Argentina’s Flow and Personal c ustomers can access up to three months of Disney + free on the device of their choice (smartphone, smart TV, tablet or computer) and then include it within their bundles for 385 final pesos per month.