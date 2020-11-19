Even though the prominence of the market’s big three remains unchallenged, the US over-the-top (OTT) market has seen the leading direct-to-consumer services, the oldest barely a year into operation, rearrange top ten list of providers complied by Parks Associates.
Based on the US OTT services’ respective estimated number of subscribers at the end of September 2020, Parks revealed that Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu took their usual position in the market but that there were also significant gains for Disney+, HBO Max, and Apple TV+ to make it into the top tier.
Overall, the top ten was Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, CBS All Access, Showtime, and Starz. In terms of movers and shakers, Parks noted that Sling TV had dropped out of the list, and with MLB.tv falling off, ESPN+ is the only sports-based service in the list. It added that NBCUniversal’s Peacock was starting to make inroads in terms of paid subscriptions, but currently the base for that service was mainly comprised of users of the free ad-supported tier.
“For many years, the Big 3 in OTT, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, have ruled the top of the subscription-based OTT service space. However, with newer entrants and expanded offerings, that trend may be about to change,” said Steve Nason, research director, Parks Associates, and author of the Parks Associates industry report The Next 'Big 3' in OTT.
“The Big 3 and their main challengers have gone to market with varying content and distribution strategies, with the same goal in mind: reach elusive consumers with a compelling content offering and user experience to be a foundational essential service in an OTT subscriber’s service stack.”
