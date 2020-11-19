Cloud-based technology provider for broadcast and streaming TV, Amagi,has announced that it has enabled Fremantle’s BUZZR, the US vintage game show network, to transition into cloud-managed broadcast operations.

Using Amagi’s next-generation cloud platform, BUZZR has integrated its broadcast workflows across over-the-air, cable and digital OTT operations on to a single unified platform.

BUZZR offers viewers classic content from Fremantle's portfolio of more than 40,000 episodes of iconic game shows such as Family Feud, What’s My Line, To Tell the Truth, Match Game, Password, and Card Sharks.

As part of the engagement, BUZZR moved its content library to the AWS cloud. Using its cloud playout SaaS platform CLOUDPORT, Amagi provided a solution for BUZZR to create, deliver and manage its channel for both OTT and broadcast. Simplifying its operations, BUZZR moved from a multi-vendor operation to a single unified managed service offering from Amagi.

Mark Deetjen, general manager, BUZZR, said: “Working with Amagi has helped us to significantly simplify our channel management efforts across distribution models, while also saving costs. Amagi’s cloud-based platform with a web interface gave us a high degree of transparency and greater flexibility to check for potential issues and fix them proactively.

“Amagi gives us real-time access to all parts of the broadcast workflow – a huge advantage when compared to traditional managed services we had used in the past. Also, their solution integrates with WideOrbit scheduling software that we were using. It made the entire workflow seamless, smooth, and simple.”

Added Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi: “In our experience, we’ve found that unifying operations across broadcast TV and streaming gives TV networks the much-needed control, efficiencies, and better chance at resource optimization. BUZZR has demonstrated how forward-thinking TV networks can embrace the technology shifts and advancements to its advantage in pursuing a multi-screen growth strategy. We’re delighted to partner with BUZZR and demonstrate the merits of a unified broadcast workflow as it excels across platforms”.