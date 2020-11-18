Offering sports fans in the country more ways to watch more of their content, Vodafone Germany has become a reseller of the DAZN streaming sports service.
DAZN says the expanded partnership with Vodafone makes the telco the first reseller of DAZN in the German market and brings a new package to market, making premium sports content more accessible than ever and breaking down the barriers to entry for those that depend on linear TV for premium entertainment.
For a discounted price of €9.99 per month for a one-year contract, customers can get full access to DAZN via the app and receive two complimentary linear HD channels, showing the best of DAZN, as part of the enhanced package. The two HD channels, DAZN1 and DAZN2, will each show approximately 16 hours of the best sports content every day, from top competitions including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and Bundesliga. The full DAZN experience remains accessible only via the official app. It will continue to offer all live and original content and features including alternative audio feeds, catch-up and highlights.
The launch extends the partnership between DAZN and Vodafone that recently saw the DAZN app pre-installed on Vodafone’s GigaTV entertainment platform in the country. The DAZN app is also integrated on the Vodafone TV Box in Italy, in a further tie-up.
“DAZN’s philosophy is to make premium sport more accessible and affordable for all fans,” commented Ben King, chief subscription officer at DAZN Group. “This consumer-centric partnership with Vodafone now brings DAZN to more than five million German households, regardless of whether they can access the app on their set top box and lets them pay for all their entertainment on a single bill. It is a great example of how entertainment services and operators can collaborate together to deliver more intuitive and satisfying viewing experiences for all sport fans.”
“This extends our existing partnership with DAZN and perfectly demonstrates Vodafone’s positioning as a leading video content aggregation platform, delivering a superior experience across high-quality TV and flexible on-demand video streaming, with best-in-class service provider cooperation added, Rolf Wierig, global head of entertainment, Vodafone Group “We extend a very warm welcome to all the fantastic new high definition channels DAZN will bring to our GigaTV premium sports line-up in Germany.”
DAZN already offers two linear channels in Germany already offers two linear channels in Germany to thousands of commercial premises, including bars, restaurants, hotels, betting shops and serviced apartments. DAZN launched a linear channel in Italy called DAZN1, showing select content including Serie A, Serie B and other sports.
