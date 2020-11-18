The latest edition of the Nokia Deepfield Network Intelligence Report has revealed the unprecedented strains placed upon networks, especially by a huge rise fin video traffic, during 2020.
The report identified 2020 network traffic and internet consumption trends from service providers across Europe and North America from February to September. Fundamentally it revealed the implications for service providers and internet service delivery chain with significant growth in, among other applications, video streaming. It showed a 30% increase in video subscribers and a 23% increase in VPN end-points in the US, used for both secure enterprise access and also for access to non-local streaming services.
Nokia noted that as Covid-19 lockdown measures were implemented in March-April 2020, consumer and business behavioural changes transformed the internet’s shape and how people use it almost overnight. It observed that many networks experienced a year’s worth of traffic growth (30-50%) in just a few weeks but by September, traffic had stabilised at 20-30% above pre-pandemic levels, with further seasonal growth to come.
After monitoring network traffic over an eight-month period, Nokia Deepfield identified a number of key takeaways for service providers to use in planning future network capacity and value-added services for their subscribers. Firstly it said it should be noted that the networks were made for such loads. Nokia said that while the networks held up during the biggest demand peaks, data from September 2020 indicated that traffic levels remain elevated even as lockdowns are eased; meaning, service providers will need to continue to engineer headroom into the networks for future eventualities.
Secondly, content delivery chains were evolving as demand for streaming video, low-latency cloud gaming and video conferencing all placed unprecedented pressure on the internet service delivery chain. Just as content delivery networks (CDNs) grew in the past decade, Nokia expects the same will happen with edge/far edge cloud in the next decade – bringing content and compute closer to end users.
Thirdly, the study found that accelerating rollout of new technologies – such as 5G and next-gen FTTH – will go a long way towards improving access and connectivity in rural, remote and underserved areas.
“Never has so much demand been put on the networks so suddenly, or so unpredictably,” said Manish Gulyani, general manager and head of Nokia Deepfield commenting on the findings of the Nokia Deepfield Network Intelligence Report Nokia Deepfield Network Intelligence Report . “With networks providing the underlying connectivity fabric for business and society to function as we shelter-in-place, there is a greater need than ever for holistic, multi-dimensional insights across networks, services, applications and end users.”
Nokia noted that as Covid-19 lockdown measures were implemented in March-April 2020, consumer and business behavioural changes transformed the internet’s shape and how people use it almost overnight. It observed that many networks experienced a year’s worth of traffic growth (30-50%) in just a few weeks but by September, traffic had stabilised at 20-30% above pre-pandemic levels, with further seasonal growth to come.
After monitoring network traffic over an eight-month period, Nokia Deepfield identified a number of key takeaways for service providers to use in planning future network capacity and value-added services for their subscribers. Firstly it said it should be noted that the networks were made for such loads. Nokia said that while the networks held up during the biggest demand peaks, data from September 2020 indicated that traffic levels remain elevated even as lockdowns are eased; meaning, service providers will need to continue to engineer headroom into the networks for future eventualities.
Secondly, content delivery chains were evolving as demand for streaming video, low-latency cloud gaming and video conferencing all placed unprecedented pressure on the internet service delivery chain. Just as content delivery networks (CDNs) grew in the past decade, Nokia expects the same will happen with edge/far edge cloud in the next decade – bringing content and compute closer to end users.
Thirdly, the study found that accelerating rollout of new technologies – such as 5G and next-gen FTTH – will go a long way towards improving access and connectivity in rural, remote and underserved areas.
“Never has so much demand been put on the networks so suddenly, or so unpredictably,” said Manish Gulyani, general manager and head of Nokia Deepfield commenting on the findings of the Nokia Deepfield Network Intelligence Report Nokia Deepfield Network Intelligence Report . “With networks providing the underlying connectivity fabric for business and society to function as we shelter-in-place, there is a greater need than ever for holistic, multi-dimensional insights across networks, services, applications and end users.”