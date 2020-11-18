Targeting the growing advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) industry, content development, financing, executive producing and distribution company has joined forces with Merzigo to establish an international business with the Turkish MCN and YouTube content aggregator in London.





Merzigo is a leading digital channel curation business in its domestic arena with a reputation for growing committed online communities for broadcaster brands such as Fox and KanalD; producers such as Acun Medya Global; and programme brands such as Survivor and Muhteşem Yüzyıl: Kösem – the latter of which is the highest grossing TV series on YouTube in the EMEA region. Merzigo also works with Disney, National Geographic, TV8 and Kanal 7. Merzigo’s market position is partly attributed to its sophisticated proprietary algorithms which draw viewers to content, but also to its work on cleverly customising channels and providing high-level piracy protection for all its managed content. Merzigo also has the facility to dub content in 16 languages, covering most of the world’s key markets.



Led by co-founder Merrily Ross (pictured) The Fugitive team will be responsible for assessing and acquiring content with available AVOD rights from across the world and then working with Merzigo’s high-tech facility in Istanbul to upload and manage the content, while exploring ways to optimise revenues across digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Dailymotion. Sought after content includes big name factual entertainment brands, factual programming in genres ranging from reality and true crime to history and science, plus scripted content ranging from soaps and telenovelas to crime series and movies.



Ross is recruiting a dedicated content acquisitions executive to manage the day-to-day content flow. “This exciting new collaboration with Merzigo allows Fugitive to capitalise on its extensive network of international contacts and, of course, the rapidly growing AVOD market,” she remarked. “There is so much content out there in the world but relatively few companies with either Merzigo’s track record or high-tech and curation capabilities. By joining forces, we bring something new to this sector of the distribution market and will be quickly in a position to help rights owners truly maximise the value of their IP in the rapidly developing digital universe.”



The Fugitive team is also currently setting-up the Merzigo international office in central London, where it will provide a range of business affairs and support services. “The time is right for Merzigo is a leading digital channel curation business in its domestic arena with a reputation for growing committed online communities for broadcaster brands such as Fox and KanalD; producers such as Acun Medya Global; and programme brands such as Survivor and Muhteşem Yüzyıl: Kösem – the latter of which is the highest grossing TV series on YouTube in the EMEA region. Merzigo also works with Disney, National Geographic, TV8 and Kanal 7. Merzigo’s market position is partly attributed to its sophisticated proprietary algorithms which draw viewers to content, but also to its work on cleverly customising channels and providing high-level piracy protection for all its managed content. Merzigo also has the facility to dub content in 16 languages, covering most of the world’s key markets.Led by co-founder Merrily Ross (pictured) The Fugitive team will be responsible for assessing and acquiring content with available AVOD rights from across the world and then working with Merzigo’s high-tech facility in Istanbul to upload and manage the content, while exploring ways to optimise revenues across digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Dailymotion. Sought after content includes big name factual entertainment brands, factual programming in genres ranging from reality and true crime to history and science, plus scripted content ranging from soaps and telenovelas to crime series and movies.Ross is recruiting a dedicated content acquisitions executive to manage the day-to-day content flow. “This exciting new collaboration with Merzigo allows Fugitive to capitalise on its extensive network of international contacts and, of course, the rapidly growing AVOD market,” she remarked. “There is so much content out there in the world but relatively few companies with either Merzigo’s track record or high-tech and curation capabilities. By joining forces, we bring something new to this sector of the distribution market and will be quickly in a position to help rights owners truly maximise the value of their IP in the rapidly developing digital universe.”The Fugitive team is also currently setting-up the Merzigo international office in central London, where it will provide a range of business affairs and support services. “The time is right for Merzigo to grow its international footprint and I am delighted to be partnering in this expansion with Fugitive ,” added Merzigo managing director Yiǧit Doǧan Çelik. “The team’s mix of commercial and creative skills compliments our own, and we both have a clear ambition to grow Merzigo into the ‘go-to’ business for broadcasters, producers and distribution partners looking to enhance and extend the life of their content, as well as to increase revenues.”