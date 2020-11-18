Deutsche Telekom and RTL Group’s largest business unit, Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, are to extend their streaming partnership across a number of key online disciplines.

Initially, the partners will integrate the RTL streaming service TV Now Premium in Deutsche Telekom’s TV offer, Magenta TV, with no extra fee for Magenta TV Smart and Magenta TV Smart Flex customers.

Bundling TV Now Premium and Magenta TV in one subscription gives viewers access to more than 60,000 hours of programming across all genres, including drama series, entertainment shows, news, documentaries and live sport.

Deutsche Telekom and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland have also agreed to increase co-operation in advertising technology, advertising sales and content.



Both companies will place a special focus on addressable TV, combining the reach of linear TV with the targeting solutions of digital advertising. The first tests in 2021 will be based on RTL Group’s ad-tech solutions, Smartclip and Yospace, and will be open for additional partners from the media and TV industry.