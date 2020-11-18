Live video over IP and software-defined video platform provider Zixi has announced an alliance with Google Cloud that enables the delivery of end-to-end broadcast quality live video solutions over IP using the Google Cloud infrastructure for media, telecommunications and entertainment verticals.

Zixi’s Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) has been integrated with Google Cloud, using the Google Cloud infrastructure and platform capabilities, as well as Zixi APIs.

Users can now deploy Zixi Broadcasters using Zixi ZEN Master and have access to telemetry data on the network, transport, intra-cloud delivery and associated edge devices in the end-to-end workflow. The control plane enables users to manage large-scale configurations to orchestrate, analyse, monitor, alert and report on live video streams and devices across the Zixi Enabled Network of customers, integrated devices and platforms and service providers standardized on Zixi.

The Zixi SDVP has also been natively integrated with Google Compute Engine storage to cost effectively facilitate contribution and distribution to content and broadcast partners.

Google Cloud comprises enterprise-grade cloud solutions that help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs. The Zixi SDVP accepts 17 industry protocols and containers including Zixi, NDI, RIST, SRT, TCP BBR, Multipath TCP and WebRTC.

Kip Schauer, global head of media and entertainment partnerships at Google, said: “Thanks to partners like Zixi, we are seeing a tremendous shift in behaviour in the media, telecommunications and entertainment market. Broadcasters and content producers are now able to acquire and distribute live video signals utilising Google Cloud via any IP network and Zixi’s software, which supports over 17 protocols. We look forward to our continued work together to support customers in the industry.”

Added Eunice Park, VP global sales & revenue, Zixi: “Google Cloud’s integration with Zixi’s reliable and secure broadcast-quality video transport and real-time network traffic and video monitoring allows users to focus on content, not transport infrastructures. This alliance with Google Cloud is another milestone in our mission to enable broadcasters the ability to develop new and creative services as the industry continues to evolve.”