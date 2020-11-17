Intending to further accelerate the footprint of its app which it says has been driven by a renaissance of music on TV, premium music video platform Vevo has struck a partnership with turnkey smart TV and OTT ecosystems provide NetRange.
The collaboration is designed to widen music fans’ access to Vevo’s music video service in nearly a dozen countries with smart TVs powered by the NetRange Smart TV App Store.
The new deal is part of Vevo’s continuing strategy to advance its distribution capabilities at a global level through a series of partnerships in the connected television space. Noting that in the January to August 2020 period has seen 26% year-on-year global growth in music video consumption across connected television devices compared with the same time in 2019, Vevo says that music video on the TV is enjoying a significant return to the living room.
NetRange will join a portfolio of existing Vevo partners, including YouTube, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Roku, Pluto TV, Apple TV, Virgin Media, Sky, Vewd, Xumo, Samsung and TV Plus. “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with NetRange and bring our catalogue of music videos to millions more television screens through their impressive networks,” said Rob Christensen Vevo VP of advanced television discussing the partnership. “We are seeing very strong growth across our CTV partnerships, giving us the opportunity to make our content available to music fans across the world.”
“Music through the TV is enjoying an accelerating second wave of popularity driven by apps on connected smart TVs,” added Tim Schröeder, CEO, NetRange. “Specialist music channels drove the first wave, with the broadcaster setting the agenda and the playlist. The second wave is driven by the consumer, who is now firmly in control thanks to the power of the app. By enabling Vevo to distribute content to the NetRange Smart TV App Store, we are expanding the number of consumers that can enjoy Vevo’s awesome catalogue of over 450,000 music videos.”
