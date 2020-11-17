OTT and connected TV identity resolution technology provider Tru Optik has entered into a partnership with ad serving platform SpringServe to bring audience targeting, measurement and attribution to CTV publishers and broadcasters using the latter’s management platform.









“OTT, gaming and streaming audio are the leading mediums in which consumers are engaging with content and advertisers are leveraging new media buying strategies to reach consumers within this ecosystem,” commented Frans Vermeulen, COO of Tru Optik. “Now that SpringServe has integrated the Tru Optik Data Marketplace, its customers are enabled with the ability to forecast and buy targeted audience segments in a privacy-compliant manner to measure audience reach and frequency during and after campaigns have run.” The collaboration will see CTV buyers and sellers using SpringServe’s platform will be able to segment and target audiences based on data offered through Tru Optik’s Data Marketplace, a destination to buy and sell third-party data. This is designed to power connected media targeting, activation and measurement against connected households and devices including CTVs, smart speakers, gaming consoles and mobile phones.With access to privacy-compliant segments from behavioural, interest-based and demographic data providers, the partners say that buyers can choose audiences specifically formulated for streaming media and connected device targeting and measurement.As an independent ad serving ecosystem purpose-built for OTT and video businesses , SpringServe offers ad serving, optimisation and automation solutions across devices. Moreover, through this integration, SpringServe says that its customers will be able to map audience segments against Tru Optik’s patented Household Graph of over 80 million US households. The Household Graph yields match rates to OTT audiences that are said to be two to three times higher than legacy digital identity graph providers leading to greater in-target reach for connected media campaigns, allowing advertisers to maximise return on ad spend in the most exciting growth area of the television business.“OTT, gaming and streaming audio are the leading mediums in which consumers are engaging with content and advertisers are leveraging new media buying strategies to reach consumers within this ecosystem,” commented Frans Vermeulen, COO of Tru Optik. “Now that SpringServe has integrated the Tru Optik Data Marketplace, its customers are enabled with the ability to forecast and buy targeted audience segments in a privacy-compliant manner to measure audience reach and frequency during and after campaigns have run.”