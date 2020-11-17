The 20th series of reality TV behemoth I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here launched in the UK with a peak of 12 million viewers tuning in to ITV to see Ant and Dec host the series from Wales for the first time.
Opening with an average of 10.9 million across its slot from 9pm to 10.30pm on 15 November, it drew the biggest audience for the show since the 2018 final. More than half the available TV audience – 51.9% – watched; an increase of a million viewers (+10%) compared with last year. It was the second biggest launch for the show since 2013 and the fifth biggest launch episode for the show ever.
The show was the fifth biggest programme on any channel so far this year, only beaten by the Queen's Address and prime minister Boris Johnson’s Covid-related statements. Outside news programmes, it is the biggest overnight audience on any channel since the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special on BBC One last year.
It drew I’m a Celebrity’s biggest ever share of viewers aged 16-34 with 77%, attracting an average of 2.7m viewers with a peak of 3m. It is also the biggest share for this demographic on any channel so far this year.
I’m a Celebrity continues on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV through to its final on Friday 4 December.
In January 2021 the Australian series will be returning on Network 10.