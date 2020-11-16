The latest BARB Establishment Survey has revealed that the number of UK households that had access to a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service in the third quarter of 2020 reached 17.0 million, up by more than 3 million households since the same period in 2019.
Responsible for delivering the UK’s television audience measurement currency, BARB commissions research companies to collect data that represent the viewing behaviour of the UK’s 28 million television and broadband-only households. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the suspension of face-to-face interviewing, BARB Establishment Survey data were not produced for Q2 2020. The data for Q3 2020 are based on interviews from the resumption of fieldwork in August and September.
By reaching the figure of 17 million, BARB’s Establishment Survey for Q3 2020 said 60.0% of UK households now have access to an SVOD service. One reason given for the overall increase in the number of households with a subscription to any SVOD service is that, since data were last available in Q1 2020, the number of services available has increased. The largest new arrival is Disney+, which launched in late-March and was found to be available in 3.4 million UK households as of Q3 2020.
The study also found that Netflix continues to be the largest single service, increasing to 14.8 million households as of Q3 2020. Amazon Prime Video was also found to continues growth, increasing by 49% on an annual basis to 9.5 million UK households. BARB noted that its strong rate of growth may be partly attributable to households taking a fresh look at the value of free delivery during lockdown.
“For many years, the Establishment Survey has provided insight into subscription levels; it’s no surprise to see [the take-up and viewing of SVOD services] growing strongly as people have been forced to spend more time at home this year,” commented Justin Sampson, BARB’s chief executive. “Next on our to-do list is to report viewing to SVOD services, with or without their involvement. We are making great strides thanks to the installation of meters on the Wi-Fi routers in our panel of homes. Preliminary data show aggregate viewing levels to SVOD and video-sharing platforms, while we plan to augment these with SVOD content ratings in 2021.”
