In a move that will delight domestic football fans, the English Premier League (EPL) has abandoned its current scheme to show fixtures not previously scheduled on TV platforms on a pay-per-view basis.
To much controversy and consternation among fans, the Premier League announced in October that additional non-televised fixtures in October would be made available on a paid basis, with fans charged £14.95 per match to stream non-televised games. Revenue from the streams went directly to the clubs, in an effort to counteract the lost money from match days as fans are still unable to go to the stadiums. Yet the move proved not only contentious but also unpopular with viewing figures not being revealed, leading to speculation that they were regarded as too low to mention.
Now, turning the game on its head, the EPL has announced that all fixtures from Saturday 21 November, and throughout the Christmas and New Year period, will be made available to fans to watch live in the UK. Saying that it is working with broadcast partners, and with the support of clubs, all matches will be shown via existing Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon and BBC services.
This is the formula that the EPL used to great success for resumption of the end of the 2019/20 season when after the March 2020 lockdown was announced, the EPL returned on 17 June with all 92 of the held-over games subsequently shown live on television in the UK. With the live fixtures the TV firms, especially Sky and the BBC, struck ratings gold. As it quickly completed its run to the Premier League title, Liverpool FC broke records on screen with its return to action against local rivals Everton drawing the highest audience in Premier League history, drawing an audience on Sky of 5.5 million viewers at peak. At the beginning of the 2020/21 season, all EPL games in the league scheduled for September were broadcast live.broadcast live.
The EPL added that the December and January selections will follow in due course alongside the usual UK live matches and that its new agreement will be reviewed in the new year following consultation with clubs, broadcast partners and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.
Just days before making its announcement regarding domestic viewing, the EPL renewed its broadcast relationship with SuperSport International for media rights in Sub-Saharan Africa for a further three seasons.
Just days before making its announcement regarding domestic viewing, the EPL renewed its broadcast relationship with SuperSport International for media rights in Sub-Saharan Africa for a further three seasons.