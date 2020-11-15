Dream homes and royal gems have proven popular with international buyers of content from Orange Smarty which has sold more than 500 hours of premium factual content with TV4 Sweden, Ananey Israel, HRT Croatia and Foxtel Australia.
The independent multiplatform factual content distributor says that international demand has been particularly strong for property-search format A Place in the Sun (pictured), now in its thirteenth series on Channel 4 in the UK while TV4 Sweden has entered into a two-year, 320-hour agreement for the Freeform Productions show, in which property experts help house-hunters to search for their dream home in the sun. The TV4 Sweden package has also includes the first two series of True Vision’s award-winning Catching A Killer, billed as real-life Inspector Morse.
In a second volume deal for A Place in the Sun, Foxtel Australia has acquired 245 hours of the primetime show which first rolled out in the UK in 2000. HRT Croatia, meanwhile, has taken series eight of sister show A Place in the Sun: Home or Away in a 16-hour package of Orange Smarty content. Also headed for Croatia are ITN Productions/Channel 5/National Geographic’s Michael Palin in North Korea, Pupfish Productions/National Geographic’s Chimp Babies and Athena Films/Channel 5’s Meet the Hedgehogs, fronted by Queen’s Brian May.
Two of Orange Smarty’s most popular titles — ITN Productions/Channel 5’s Meghan and Harry: The New Revelations and Secrets of the Royals on Tour — have been picked up by Ananey Israel as part of a 31-hour package. Meghan and Harry explores the events that led to the couple’s headline-grabbing decision to step back from their duties as senior royals, while Royals on Tour takes viewers behind the façade of a royal road trip. Also included in the Ananey package is Freeform Productions/Channel 4’s property format Coast Vs Country, in which two presenters compete to find the perfect home for a conflicted couple, one of whom wants to live by the coast and other in the country.
The success of ITN Productions /Channel 5’s strand of royal documentaries continues with sales in Australia. Foxtel has picked up The Royals: A Family in Crisis and Prince Andrew and Scandal in the Royal House of York. The second documentary explores the many scandals that have engulfed Prince Andrew, from his notorious love affairs and headline-grabbing relationships to questionable business deals.
“It’s heartening to see that, even in an historically difficult market, the demand for premium factual content is holding firm,” said Karen Young, founder and CEO of Orange Smarty, commenting on the deal. “Broadcasters are more than ever looking for quality stand out content that brings an audience, so when they find what they are looking for they are happy to commit to a bigger deal.”
