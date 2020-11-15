A survey of 300 digital media executives by measurement, data and analytics software platform provider DoubleVerify (DV) has found that half are seeing payments delayed due to challenges with billing reconciliation.
For the study, conducted online from September 11-18, DV’s Publisher Division commissioned a survey of 300 executives in the digital media sector, including digital publishers and supply-side platforms.
Among the key findings was that nearly half of firms struggle with billing management, delaying payments and that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic impacting marketing plans, many advertisers have paused or reduced campaign spend. While publishers are facing revenue pressure, DV found that payments were being delayed due to challenges with billing. Nearly half (47%) of all respondents stated that their organisation lacked the resources to support the billing and reconciliation process across our customers, causing payment times to increase.
Data management remained a key operational and revenue hurdle for publishers with nearly three-quarters (73%) indicating that their organisation spent too much time manually processing inventory performance and revenue data. Similarly, 80% stated the excessive time spent on data collection and processing limits the ability to optimise inventory performance and revenue.
Communication was the biggest campaign delivery challenge. While the majority (67%) of respondents rated their organisation’s campaign delivery process – such as the management of developing, running and measuring campaigns - positively, a third described it negatively, as either poor or fair. The greatest campaign delivery challenges cited were communication and synchronisation across internal and external parties and not enough time to focus on analysis and optimisation.
“Closing the books is one of the biggest operational drains for publishers, seriously impacting revenue and cash flow at the worst possible time,” said Steven Woolway, EVP of business development at DoubleVerify. “Publishers and advertisers need to work together to streamline pacing and delivery discrepancies, and to reduce billing cycles. Publishers have to pull disparate data from all of these scattered connections, including DSPs, SSPs, and exchanges, then they have to consolidate, organise and normalise that data. It’s a cumbersome and repetitive process that takes resources away from more revenue-producing initiatives.”
