The AWS Elemental MediaConvert platform has a new feature, Automated ABR Configuration, which automatically customises the ABR (Adaptive Bit Rate) encoding configuration for each source video.

Automated ABR Configuration simplifies the setup of transcoding, optimises video quality, and reduces ABR package size.

ABR packages are created when encoding video content for OTT distribution to web players, mobile devices and smart TVs. They contain multiple renditions of a video, encoded in a range of bitrates and resolutions. Each viewer's player can dynamically pick the rendition that meets the current bandwidth restrictions while playing back the content smoothly.

Automated ABR Configuration automates the setup of selecting bitrates, resolutions and the quantity and distribution of renditions that AWS says previously had to be done individually. With Automated ABR Configuration, MediaConvert can pick the ideal rendition configuration based on a content classification analysis during the encoding process.

With MediaConvert, audio and video providers can easily transcode on-demand content for broadcast and multiscreen delivery. MediaConvert functions independently or as part of AWS Media Services, a family of services that form the foundation of cloud-based workflows and offer the capabilities needed to transport, transcode, package, and deliver audio and video.

Automated ABR Configuration is available at no additional cost for MediaConvert jobs in the on-demand, Professional pricing tier.