Streaming platform NetTV Plus, aimed at Greeks living abroad, has started showing Greek Super League football, via a partnership with NovaSports World, a new channel that launched in October.

Subscribers can watch all of the Greek Super League matches – as well as regional sports channels – via the EON app on their smart TV, table, computer or mobile.

NetTV Plus CEO Nikola Francetić said: “Sport is an important part of community and culture, so we’re very pleased that we can help ensure that fans of the Greek Super League never have to miss a match from any of their favourite clubs – no matter how far away from home they are.

“Part of what makes this service so exiting is that for the first time all matches of all 14 clubs from the Super League are available on one service. On top of that is our co-operation with Novasports World, which provides the very best and most exciting coverage of Greek football, including the programmes they produce.”

He added that NetTV Plus is the only service available worldwide that offers this exclusive content on a full range of devices.

Nova pay-TV executive director Katerina Kaskanioti commented: “Through Novasports World and our new partnership with NetTV Plus, Greek sports fans abroad will always be able to watch their favourite sporting events from home. Our collaboration with the modern platform NetTV Plus also makes Novasports World’s content available for the first time via smart TV, tablet and smartphone and computer.”