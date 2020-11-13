Aiming to deliver privacy-friendly audience targeting for advertisers, digital media measurement software platform provider DoubleVerify (DV) announces the launch of its Custom Contextual solution for programmatic advertisers.





Putting the launch into context, DV’s says that



The new offering is designed to deliver privacy-friendly targeting by aligning ads to relevant content, in order to maximise user engagement and drive conversion. DV’s Custom Contextual solution will be available to brands through leading demand side platforms (DSPs) such as MediaMath, Verizon Media and Xandr.



It is said to be able to provide a range of benefits, including increased accuracy, customisation and ease of use and implementation. Importantly said DV, the solution does not depend on any cookie-based tracking — helping it ensure compliance with existing regulations, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).



Advertisers can build targeting segments based on over 430 IAB categories - as well as seasonal, behavioural and dynamic categories —from a centralised location within DV Pinnacle, the company’s unified service and analytics platform. Segments can be tailored to include site, app and language inclusions/exclusions and specific URL keyword lists. Advanced settings — such as the ability to include unclassified content or site and app exception lists that exempt designated supply sources from a brand’s broader suitability controls, can help unlock additional campaign scale. Enhanced controls, such as including only content that has been classified at the page level, can help make targeting more precise.



"Increased privacy regulation and the decision by most web browsers to sunset the use of third-party cookies is ushering a shift away from third-party audience targeting," said DoubleVerify chief product officer Jack Smith. "Our Custom Contextual solution draws on DV's 10+ years of experience in ontology, brand suitability and content classification and applies this to effectively match relevant ads to audiences at key points of interest or intent."