Cloud and edge solutions provider G-Core Labs has launched an open beta test of its own DNS service boasting one of the fastest in the world with an average response time of 21ms.

The new service's speed (was measured by the independent DNSperf DNS testing service and it implements GeoDNS and Global Anycast technologies, which help to accelerate and protect the internet connection, regardless of the user’s location.

This product is aimed at any internet business that prioritises low latency and connection stability, such as online retailers, media, video games, online movie theaters, and SaaS services. Due to heavy traffic or large distances between the user and the server, a website’s loading speed has room to be increased. G-Core Labs DNS servers are located in more than 100 points of presence in 65 cities around the world, and the user’s request is sent to the nearest one.

Dmitriy Samoshkin, G-Core Labs VP of products, said: “We’ve been using our own DNS since the G-Core Labs global content delivery network launched. Back then, in order to quickly and correctly deliver content to the user, we needed stable DNS servers. At the same time, a DNS with the function of balancing by geographical location was intended only for internal use and was one of the company’s competitive advantages. Today, the global infrastructure of G-Core Labs spans across five continents and has more than 100 points of presence. During this time, the team automated the most popular DNS features on the market and, thanks to good network connectivity, achieved one of the highest performance indicators in the world.”

The GeoDNS function allows you to give different IP addresses depending on the user’s location. Sites with a heterogeneous geography of visitors can segment traffic, send users to the servers intended for them and block access to visitors from certain countries or regions. At the same time, at peak moments, DNS hosting with the function of balancing by geographical location also helps to cope with high loads by directing client traffic not only to the nearest locations but to any available servers of the company, regardless of location.

DNS hosting by G-Core Labs uses Anycast technology when multiple servers respond to the same IP address. This is said to be the requirement for smooth website operation. If a server fails or is unable to respond, the network equipment redirects the request to another server. In addition, Anycast helps reduce the impact of DDoS attacks by distributing requests between a group of servers.