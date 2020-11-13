'Transformative' media technology company LTN Global has signed a multi-year agreement to provide SportsGrid with cloud-based automation products optimising operational efficiency and dependability, and automated production services including the delivery of live programming support.

SportsGrid claims to be the first 24-hour network streaming exclusive live original programming providing fantasy sports and wagering coverage of major sports and events. Its programming schedule combines expert commentary with real-time news, data, statistics, and betting intelligence, distributed across XUMO, STIRR, Roku, Sling TV, Plex TV, Samsung TV Plus, MSG+ Network, and Cox Media Group.

LTN’s suite of communication and production tools virtually integrates the necessary functions for master control, allowing the SportsGrid production team to manage their live programming schedule. SportsGrid delivers the network’s live streaming HLS video feed through a resilient low-latency IP connection from the cloud. The LTN platform uses its low latency transport network and cloud-based production infrastructure, providing SportsGrid with what it calls best practice production workflows, managed and monitored using proprietary software to deliver a scalable and dependable support service solution.

Louis Maione, SportsGrid president and founder, said: “We needed to deploy a transformative platform to efficiently and effectively produce daily live video programming from our studios and remotely during the pandemic. With 24 hours a day of non-stop sports betting coverage, the LTN platform gives us access to a powerful technology stack using cloud-based solutions. The LTN platform integrates the newest features and specialised tools managed by an elite team of experienced professionals. LTN provides SportsGrid with innovative visualisation tools to configure, manage, and monitor live programming at scale across industry standards and protocols.”

“SportsGrid presented LTN with an opportunity to run a fully managed OTT Network for the first time, delivering to a massive audience across ad-support OTT distribution platforms,” added Neil Harwell, general manager of LTN’s create operation in Kansas City. “By leveraging LTN’s cloud-enabled IP video transport delivery services, content arrives on every platform in the SportsGrid network with ultra-low latency and ultra-high broadcast quality.”