Belgian telco Proximus has begun deployment of Proximus Pickx – a new V7 decoder equipped with the Android P operating system – allowing viewers to access applications such as YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and Disney+.

Developed by Technicolor Connected Home, Proximus Pickx, which the telco launched earlier this year, enables network service providers to easily and rapidly integrate new applications and services.

Thierry Demoor, head of digital products & solution platforms at Proximus, said: “The Proximus Pickx decoder is a first in the European connected home landscape. Proximus has moved into the Android Operator Tier enabling new innovative features that create personalised experiences for Proximus subscribers... The Proximus Pickx decoder perfectly blends OTT offers like Netflix and Disney+ with live, replay and on demand content from contracted content providers.”

The Proximus Pickx uses the 3SS 3READY Android TV solution based on Android TV Operator Tier. Search and navigation functions use Google voice search, while subscribers can view content in HDR 4K and access their recordings at any time via cloud storage. The solution also addresses the long-term sustainability objectives of Proximus, as the Pickx decoder operates on low power consumption levels.

Mercedes Pastor, senior vice president for the Eurasia customer premises equipment businessunit at Technicolor Connected Home, commented: “We are keen to have an extended partnership with Proximus to enrich the entertainment offer in this market. Android TV offers the flexibility to incorporate new services with a fast time to market enhancing the customer experience for the users. This deep collaboration brings a best-in-class product for the consumer and the expertise gained through the Technicolor leadership in this technology segment.”