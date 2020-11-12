Convergent TV ad platform provider Beachfront has revealed details of a partnership with advertising technology and services company Canoe in providing revenue-generating solutions to national US TV networks.





The collaboration will mean that effective immediately agencies, brands and demand-side platforms DSPs which partner with Beachfront can now purchase premium video ad video-on-demand (VOD) ad inventory that plays out across Canoe’s 38 million household MVPD VOD footprint. Enabled for buying on an audience basis, this inventory will allow



“We’re constantly seeking innovative ways to help complement our TV networks customers’ ad sales teams with new solutions to monetise the long-tail of their premium VOD inventory,” said Canoe CRO Ed Knudson. “Unlocking VOD inventory to a new class of ad buyers helps ensure networks get the most value out of their programming, which is particularly helpful at a time when on-demand viewing is on the rise.”



"Traditional TV inventory is still a big piece of the pie that many modern digital-oriented ad buyers don't have access to," added Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive, an enterprise software platform building tools to help TV go digital. "We're excited to leverage our relationship with Beachfront to offer this unique set-top box VOD inventory to our ad buying partners."