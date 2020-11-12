Viewers of the Tubi advertising video-on-demand service using the recently launched Xbox Series X|S now have instant free access to 26,000 movies and television series and over 70,000 hours of content in all.
Programming includes shows including the FOX series LEGO Masters and The Masked Singer, a wide variety of popular films from How to Train Your Dragon to Zero Dark Thirty, cartoons such as Captain Caveman and the Teen Angels and The 13 Ghosts of Scooby Doo, as well as anime favourites such as Naruto, Yu-Gi-Oh!, One-Punch Man, Afro Samurai, Sonic X, Cowboy Bebop and Ghost in the Shell. In addition, Tubi will soon offer Xbox users more than 25 live streaming channels including NewsNOW from FOX, FOX SOUL and news from 17 local FOX television stations.
“Tubi and Microsoft have had a longstanding partnership on Xbox One and we are excited to continue our collaboration,” said Andrea Clarke-Hall, head of business development at Tubi commenting on the deal. “The Tubi app brings forward instant access to premium cost-free content on the next generation of Xbox consoles.”
This has been a strong year for Tubi. In September 2020 Tubi revealed that its total view time (TVT) broke the 200 million hour mark in April 2020 and has been above 200 million hours each month since – averaging a 104% increase year-on-year.
