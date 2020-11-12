In a major upgrade to its video delivery network boosting significantly the network capacity across the US it can provide for broadcasters and sports leagues live video production and delivery firm The Switch is now offering access to 100Gbit fibre connectivity.
The move is designed to drive future production models and says The Switch will have major implications on the possibilities for remote production, opening up access to live content for media and sports hubs across the US.
In Phase One of a broader network expansion project, The Switch is deploying 100Gbit connectivity to serve its customers in the northeast US extending The Switch’s current connectivity in New England and other parts of the northeast with the installation of higher-capacity connections into media and sports hubs in the region, including Boston, New York, Stamford and Bristol, Connecticut. Further phases to extend capacity on the west coast and in other parts of the country will follow.
The upgrade project launches at a time when The Switch says that it is seeing a substantial year-on-year surge in network traffic, which along with growing demand for its production services, making the availability of higher-capacity delivery more critical than ever. The expansion project follows another initiative that offers The Switch’s customers greater flexibility, the recent launch of its Production-as-a-Service offering, MIMiC, which enables cloud-based production from anywhere in the world.
“Increasing our network capacity across a core part of The Switch network is a huge commitment to our customers that ensures we are able to meet their evolving and expanding needs,” said The Switch president and CEO Eric Cooney (pictured) explaining the move. “As a remote production pioneer, we give our customers unprecedented agility, enabling them to shape their businesses in ways that make sense for them. Each phase of our network expansion strategy will help fuel the industry shift towards new and more flexible production and distribution models, which has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
At the core of The Switch network upgrade are the latest Nimbra solutions from Net Insight, The Switch’s long-standing network technology partner. The new 100Gbit fibre ring network uses the Nimbra 1060 next-generation media transport platform designed specifically for all-IP networks and Nimbra 680 carrier-class multiservice media routers and edge compute devices.
