Production services and live video delivery firm The Switch has signed a deal with Japanese transmission and production services provider Aruji to extend the global reach of its combined transmission networks.

The agreement allows The Switch and Aruji’s customers to leverage live feeds from more events and distribute them seamlessly via a reliable and robust international network.

Atsushi Kobayashi, satellite broadcasting division director at Aruji, commented: “Our customers expect flawless live feeds and the best possible media experiences, so we are always looking for ways to expand our service offering to meet their needs. With extensive experience in global transmission and excellent connectivity to sports and entertainment venues throughout North America, The Switch is a trusted partner that allows us to significantly expand our reach and ability to deliver even more high quality live content.”

As part of the deal, Aruji benefits from a direct link between its Tokyo facility and The Switch’s Los Angeles Network Operations Center (NOC), allowing the Japanese service provider to tap into The Switch’s connections to premier stadiums and arenas in the US to access live events such as concerts and live sports. The Switch will have access to similar venues and events in Japan, including horseracing and boxing, as well as Aruji’s teleports and production capabilities. In September 2020, Japan’s largest sports broadcaster, J SPORTS, chose The Switch to deliver live telecasts of major US sports directly from American stadiums and arenas to Japanese screens.



Nicholas Castaneda (pictured), senior vice president of sales at The Switch, commented: “This agreement with Aruji brings mutual benefits to both companies’ customers in the drive to meet rising global demand for live content.

“Live content continues to be a key revenue driver for our customers and partners, and Aruji will now be able to pick up live event feeds from anywhere on The Switch network, guaranteeing audiences seamless and compelling viewing experiences.”