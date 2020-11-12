Communications software and services provider Amdocs has signed a deal with Sky UK to jointly lead the modernisation and expansion of its mobile network as part of Sky’s journey to the cloud.

Amdocs’ cloud-native, microservices based technology will provide Sky UK with real time converged charging and monetisation capabilities and open, cloud-native and 5G-ready solutions. Sky Mobile is continuing to roll out 5G connectivity across its UK network in 20 cities and towns across the UK.



The technology provider believes there is massive potnetial in 5G. Earlier in 2020 it released research showing that 5G marketing from communication service providers (CSPs) had already had a clear positive impact on UK consumers with high 5G awareness and intention to buy a 5G device. When asked which services they are interested in using a 5G handset for, consumers indicated Internet browsing (selected by 81%), followed by streaming services (74%) and connected home devices (32%).

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of media, network and technology at Amdocs, said: “Sky continues to challenge the UK mobile market with innovative offerings and we are proud to be collaborating on further developing and enhancing its mobile network and bringing leading services to its customers… We look forward to being part of Sky UK’s journey to the cloud.”