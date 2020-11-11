Global leaders in entertainment Fremantle and ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group have announced a multi-territory format deal for the CBS original format Tough As Nails, the competition series celebrating everyday Americans in manual work.









“We look forward to introducing more audiences to the Tough As Nails format in Europe, the UK Australia, Latin America, Asia and India,” added Paul Gilbert, senior vice president, formats, Recently picked up for a second season, Tough As Nails sees competitors are tested for their strength, endurance, agility, mental toughness and life skills in challenges that take place at real job sites. The series aims to redefine what it means to be tough – proving toughness comes in all shapes and sizes. One by one, competitors are eliminated until the winner is named, but nobody goes home. Even if someone “punches out” of the individual competition, everyone stays to compete in a team competition for additional cash prizes. The programme’s first season launch in July 2020 was CBS’ highest new reality format launch since 2015.Under the terms of the deal, Fremantle will take the format rights in the following territories: Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Mexico, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the UK.commenting on the deal, Rob Clark, director of global entertainment at Fremantle , said: “This is a reality show for 2020 and beyond. Tough As Nails makes heroes of the real people who keep our countries running, and now more than ever it’s important for us all to recognise our essential workers. This format has everything – competition, tension, jeopardy, emotion and drama. The ratings on CBS were absolutely stellar, and we have had a lot of interest in the show and look forward to launching it through our production network around the world.”“We look forward to introducing more audiences to the Tough As Nails format in Europe, the UK Australia, Latin America, Asia and India,” added Paul Gilbert, senior vice president, formats, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. “This heart-warming format honours working class men and women, which is relatable to viewers around the world and is crucial in the current global climate.”